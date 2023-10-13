OctoberTour happening in Salisbury this weekend

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - One of the most popular events of the year is taking place in Salisbury this weekend. The 48th annual OctoberTour of historic homes and buildings is happening on Saturday and Sunday.

Visitors can tour 10 historic properties, including the signature Dr. Josephus Hall House, with structures dating from 1766 through 1972, all during the 48th Annual OctoberTour.

This year’s sites include: the Samuel T. Trexler House from 1936, the McCanless-Busby-Thompson House from 1922, the Josephus Hall House from 1820, First United Methodist Church from 1965, the Prince Charles Apartments from 1972, the Meroney Theater from 1905, the Eastover Estate from 1934, and the Old Stone House from 1766.

In addition to the tours, there are other special events associated with the OctoberTour.

The Bank Street Festival embodies history and community. Local artisans, food trucks, craft breweries, and preservationists alike will gather Saturday, October 14, and Sunday, October 15, in the spirit of community and preservation to enjoy some fun in the sun at Bank Street Festival.

To learn more: https://octobertour.com/

