PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Steve Crump Tribute
Remembering Jason & Chip

National Apple Week continues with Dinner Party Conversations

Dinner Party Conversations is an adult dinner and conversation event.
Chef Kartez Jones joins QC Life to cook and conversate
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 12:27 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Apple season is wrapping up here in North Carolina. The QC Life team has been learning apple recipes all week, from easy pastries to make with the kids and an adult beverage perfect for the fall season.

But if you are still looking for some delicious ways to get rid of the rest of your apples, chef and host of Dinner Party Conversations Kartez Jones joined the show to teach the crew about making his brand of Apple Bacon Mac ‘n Cheese.

Dinner Party Conversations is an adult dinner and conversation event, catered to creating conversation after food and fellowship. After hors d’oeuvres, cocktails, decadent entrees and desserts, a fun conversation, usually about relationships, always follows.

Chef Jones discussed the importance of couples practicing the skill D.A.D.E. (daily attention, daily effort) to maintain relationship satisfaction.

You can apply for the upcoming dinner and upcoming brunches here.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Concord police said just before 8 a.m. Sunday morning a person was barricaded and armed around...
Concord police: Incident involving armed, barricaded person resolved
Just after 3 a.m., officers were called out to the 5000 block of Acorn Forest Lane in a...
Victim identified in deadly north Charlotte neighborhood shooting
Matthew Perry arrives at the 2022 GQ Men of the Year Party on Thursday, Nov.17, 2022, at the...
Matthew Perry, Emmy-nominated ‘Friends’ star, dead at 54
Charles Wolthuis, 78, claimed a $1 million Powerball prize with his wife after hitting the...
‘That wasn’t a dream’: Man wins $1 million Powerball prize, tells wife she is not dreaming
Torques Alonzo Strudwick, 28, was charged.
Warren Co. man wanted on violent criminal charges arrested after pursuit in Rowan Co.