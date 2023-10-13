PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Medic: Trooper uninjured after crash on I-85 in north Charlotte

The crash happened on I-85 South, near West Sugar Creek Road on Friday morning.
A state trooper crashed on I-85 South near Sugar Creek Road on Friday morning.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 5:14 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Nobody was hurt after a crash involving a state trooper in north Charlotte on Friday morning, officials said.

The crash happened on I-85 South, near West Sugar Creek Road, around 2 a.m.

Video from the scene showed the trooper’s vehicle resting with its front end against a concrete barrier, with the airbags deployed.

Traffic was impacted for about an hour, but has since returned to a normal flow.

Medic said the trooper did not have to be taken to the hospital.

A short distance away from the trooper crash, another crash happened, involving a silver car. It also appeared that have crashed into a wall.

It is unclear if the crashes are related, or what led up to either crash. Medic said one person was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries following the car crash.

Friday’s crash comes just one day after another crash involved two state troopers in Huntersville as they were chasing a vehicle.

Related: State troopers involved in crash after high-speed Mecklenburg Co. chase

Watch continuous news coverage here:

