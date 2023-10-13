PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Steve Crump Tribute
Remembering Jason & Chip

Making Spiced Apple and Walnut Tart for National Apple Week

Sunflour Baking Company came by and made their signature apple dessert.
QC Life works with Sunflour Baking Company to make their signature apple dessert
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 12:36 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Apple week continues on QCLife!

Throughout the week, the show has made an easy apple recipe, an apple drink and a savory apple dish.

This time a bakery in Charlotte has helped the crew prepare a dessert to celebrate the end of the week.

Before their newest location opens, Heather Rocca of Sunflour Baking Company in Harrisburg joined QC Life to make a Spiced Apple and Walnut Tart.

Sunflour has been serving Charlotte from our original location in Elizabeth since 2009. After opening locations in Dilworth, Harrisburg and Ballantyne, the bakery will be opening their fifth location this weekend! Come by and check out their Noda location at 515 Jordan Place, right outside of uptown Charlotte.

The bakery will be debuting its New “Crown Pizza” at Noda for the Queen City. They will also have seasonal Fall specials along with our Spiced Apple & Walnut Tart.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Concord police said just before 8 a.m. Sunday morning a person was barricaded and armed around...
Concord police: Incident involving armed, barricaded person resolved
Just after 3 a.m., officers were called out to the 5000 block of Acorn Forest Lane in a...
Victim identified in deadly north Charlotte neighborhood shooting
Matthew Perry arrives at the 2022 GQ Men of the Year Party on Thursday, Nov.17, 2022, at the...
Matthew Perry, Emmy-nominated ‘Friends’ star, dead at 54
Charles Wolthuis, 78, claimed a $1 million Powerball prize with his wife after hitting the...
‘That wasn’t a dream’: Man wins $1 million Powerball prize, tells wife she is not dreaming
Torques Alonzo Strudwick, 28, was charged.
Warren Co. man wanted on violent criminal charges arrested after pursuit in Rowan Co.