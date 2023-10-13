Making Spiced Apple and Walnut Tart for National Apple Week

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Apple week continues on QCLife!

Throughout the week, the show has made an easy apple recipe, an apple drink and a savory apple dish.

This time a bakery in Charlotte has helped the crew prepare a dessert to celebrate the end of the week.

Before their newest location opens, Heather Rocca of Sunflour Baking Company in Harrisburg joined QC Life to make a Spiced Apple and Walnut Tart.

Sunflour has been serving Charlotte from our original location in Elizabeth since 2009. After opening locations in Dilworth, Harrisburg and Ballantyne, the bakery will be opening their fifth location this weekend! Come by and check out their Noda location at 515 Jordan Place, right outside of uptown Charlotte.

The bakery will be debuting its New “Crown Pizza” at Noda for the Queen City. They will also have seasonal Fall specials along with our Spiced Apple & Walnut Tart.

