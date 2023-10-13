PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
A look inside the secret bar in Belmont

Jordan Sawyers got a sneak peek at the private bar, “The Pharmacy”
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 1:33 PM EDT
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - A private bar just opened in Belmont with a vision of taking visitors back in time.

The Pharmacy is an all-exclusive bar that aims to bring the decadent feel of the 1920s back to Queen City. The bar is adding a golf simulator and putting green by the end of the year.

This private bar requires membership to get inside. You can apply online for the cost of $300. Once accepted you will be sent the address of the speakeasy.

The annual fee includes access to the bar and other private events and tastings throughout the year.

QC Life’s Jordan Sawyers takes us along for an exclusive look at the secret bar.

