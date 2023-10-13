Last weekend to tour St. Jude Dream Home, someone will win it Oct. 19

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - This weekend is your last chance to see the St. Jude Dream Home in Monroe in person.

If you go to the home on 3027 Grey Pond Lane in Monroe and take a free tour you can also enter to win a $10,000 gift card to ASHLEY, locally owned by Broad River Retail.

Back in July, 30,000 tickets were sold for a chance to win this beautiful 2,800-square-foot home built by Newton Custom Homes and Realty on nearly an acre of land. You helped us raise $3 million for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, which is enough to cover the cost of treatment for seven patients treated. WBTV has shared the stories of many patients who have had to be treated at the hospital.

Next Thursday night, Oct. 19, we’ll share more stories of children and families whose lives have been changed because of the work at St. Jude. We will also share more about the heart of this year’s home which is dedicated to WBTV’s Jason Myers, who was a part of our St. Jude Dream Home campaign for several years.

We will draw for the winner of the home and several other great prizes like shopping sprees and a new car at 7 p.m. on WBTV during an hour-long special.

If you want to visit the home this weekend, it’s open Saturday, Oct. 14, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sunday, Oct. 15, from 12 to 5 p.m.

