International Visitor Leadership Program in Charlotte Educates People from around the World

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - International House in the Elizabeth neighborhood has been the place where many people from around the world come to learn. International House was established back in 1981. It is the place where immigrants come to get the support they need when it comes to education, diplomacy, and legal assistance.

“We believe when they thrive,” International House Executive Director Autumn Weil said. “Immigrants and the International culture in Charlotte - that we all thrive. We want to create a place that is not only welcoming but where people find belonging.”

In addition to helping immigrants moving to Charlotte succeed, there is another program at International House that educates leaders from around the world. That program is called the International Visitor Leadership Program. It allows people to come to Charlotte to learn different themes. The requirement is they must be a leader in a particular field.

“Whether they’re leaders in fighting human trafficking,” Weil said. “Or domestic violence or whether they are learning about education or the media - they are leaders within that field within that country.”

This time journalists from around the country spent time in Charlotte learning how the media does its job. Moyo Thomas is a journalist from Nigeria. This is her first time in the United States. She says she had a perception about Americans but learned that wasn’t accurate.

“I didn’t know Americans were this friendly and warm,” Thomas said. “That wasn’t the perception I got.”

In addition to getting a warm reception from the people in Charlotte, Thomas was also surprised about the reason journalists do what they do. The International journalists visited several local media outlets and got the opportunity to talk to them.

“I thought journalism here is highly paid,” Thomas said. “And you are comfortable - earn a fat salary but then I realized most of the journalists I’ve interacted with - they also do it out of the fact that I have - passion for this job and believe in the job.”

What they learned in Charlotte - they will try to implement back in their country. The international journalists like how journalists in Charlotte have the freedom of the press. That will be hard to do in some countries.

“Personally - I would love it if people can have the right to express themselves,” Journalist from Saudi Arabia Ghadeer Alshehri said. “And whatever they want. You can just say your opinion about things - that would be great.”

Thomas says Nigeria is getting better compared to how things were years ago.

“I think that right now that is a new level we are getting to in Nigeria,” Thomas said. “Five - ten years ago you might not have been able to openly say things against your leader - against the President or the Governor. We could get jailed - get arrested for that...We are not there yet - We are not at the level where America is but then we are definitely progressing - that I can say.”

Weil says Charlotte is popular with international leaders wanting to learn how to improve their countries.

“Charlotte is actually a huge home to many economic drivers,” Weil said. “We have a lot of Defense Contractors. We have one of the largest Banking Industries. We have a robust media presence here. We are home to many corporate headquarters. Our government officials are pretty open to being part of these exchanges.”

This year International House would have hosted about 150 people from around the world through the International Visitor Leadership Program.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.