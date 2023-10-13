Hornets’ Miles Bridges arrested in Lincoln County, released on bond

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte Hornets star Miles Bridges was arrested in Lincoln County on Friday morning, days after a criminal summons was issued, court records show.

A news release from the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office said he turned himself in at the detention center, along with his attorney, just before 7 a.m. Records show he was released around 10 a.m.

Bridges was charged with violating a domestic violence protection order, misdemeanor child abuse and injury to personal property. His bond was set at $1,000. Per the conditions of his release, he is to avoid his ex-girlfriend.

The arrest warrant was issued out of Mecklenburg County on Jan. 2, 2023, and stems from the violation of the protective order, which was filed by his ex-girlfriend.

The criminal summons was issued on Wednesday and accuses Bridges of throwing billiard balls at his ex-girlfriend’s car one day earlier, while their children were inside it.

The balls smashed a window and dented the car. It also alleged that while he threw the balls, his current girlfriend yelled and kicked the car, and accuses him of threatening to withhold child support and that he would “take everything from her” if she told the police about the incident.

In a statement Wednesday night, the Hornets said they are aware of the allegations and are in the process of gathering more information.

Bridges missed the entirety of the 2022-23 NBA season after he allegedly assaulted his ex during the summer of 2022. He later pled no contest to those charges and was given a 30-game suspension by the NBA. Because he missed the entire season though, the league considered 20 games of the suspension served, meaning he will only miss the first 10 games of the upcoming season.

He is not eligible to play in the Hornets’ remaining preseason games, and the final 10 games of his suspension will begin to be served when Charlotte plays the Atlanta Hawks on Oct. 25 in the season opener.

