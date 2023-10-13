PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Steve Crump Tribute
Remembering Jason & Chip

Hornets’ Miles Bridges arrested in Lincoln County, released on bond

Bridges was arrested after allegedly violating a domestic violence protection order.
Miles Bridges
Miles Bridges(Lincoln County Sheriff's Office)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 11:04 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte Hornets star Miles Bridges was arrested in Lincoln County on Friday morning, days after a criminal summons was issued, court records show.

A news release from the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office said he turned himself in at the detention center, along with his attorney, just before 7 a.m. Records show he was released around 10 a.m.

Bridges was charged with violating a domestic violence protection order, misdemeanor child abuse and injury to personal property. His bond was set at $1,000. Per the conditions of his release, he is to avoid his ex-girlfriend.

The arrest warrant was issued out of Mecklenburg County on Jan. 2, 2023, and stems from the violation of the protective order, which was filed by his ex-girlfriend.

The criminal summons was issued on Wednesday and accuses Bridges of throwing billiard balls at his ex-girlfriend’s car one day earlier, while their children were inside it.

The balls smashed a window and dented the car. It also alleged that while he threw the balls, his current girlfriend yelled and kicked the car, and accuses him of threatening to withhold child support and that he would “take everything from her” if she told the police about the incident.

In a statement Wednesday night, the Hornets said they are aware of the allegations and are in the process of gathering more information.

Bridges missed the entirety of the 2022-23 NBA season after he allegedly assaulted his ex during the summer of 2022. He later pled no contest to those charges and was given a 30-game suspension by the NBA. Because he missed the entire season though, the league considered 20 games of the suspension served, meaning he will only miss the first 10 games of the upcoming season.

He is not eligible to play in the Hornets’ remaining preseason games, and the final 10 games of his suspension will begin to be served when Charlotte plays the Atlanta Hawks on Oct. 25 in the season opener.

Related: Summons: Hornets’ Bridges accused of violating protective order, throwing billiard balls at car

Watch continuous news coverage here:

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The discovery was made on Tuesday, according to China Grove Police Chief Andrew Deal.
China Grove Police investigating after body found near abandoned house
The facility is located on Heilig Road.
Gildan Yarns files notice to permanently close one Rowan Co. facility
Police said the confrontation happened on East 7th Street Thursday morning.
Police: Man armed with machete tries to enter school bus in Charlotte
A crash at Statesville Road and Gilead Road involved two state troopers on Thursday morning.
State troopers involved in crash after high-speed Mecklenburg Co. chase
Luigi Carciati, 47, was charged.
NC restaurant owner accused of putting camera in women’s bathroom

Latest News

Police were called to Ashley Park Elementary School after a reported threat Friday morning.
CMPD: Reported threat at Charlotte school under investigation
Among the three available buildings, one has already been claimed by Chick-fil-A Supply,...
Best in Class, state of the art new construction off I-85, Exit 63
The Blue Mountain Ensemble stands out as a versatile chamber group, boasting a rich history of...
Salisbury Symphony to present first silent movie experience with Nosferatu
Co-hosted with Senator Paul Newton, the gathering served as a time for the CCCVB and its Board...
Cabarrus County CVB’s 2nd annual legislative reception highlights significance of tourism industry