Hickory officer let go after mother, son killed in police chase

HICKORY, N.C. (WBTV) – A Hickory Police officer has been let go from the department after a chase ended in a crash that killed a mother and son.

Officer Atia Shamseldin’s employment with the Hickory Police Department ended on Oct. 4, according to a spokesperson.

His termination came almost a month after that deadly crash that began when Shamseldin tried to pull over a motorcycle driver for reckless driving and not displaying a license tag, police said.

The pursuit ended with the patrol SUV slammed into a minivan that police said had pulled into the intersection.

Cynthia Lail, 38, died at the scene. Her 12-year-old son Michael later died at the hospital, according to authorities.

Shamseldin and the passenger in the patrol SUV were treated for minor injuries.

The North Carolina State Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

The man accused of leading police on the chase, Chanceler Johnson, 24, was later taken into custody and charged with two counts of felony eluding arrest in a motor vehicle causing death and one count of violating his probation.

