Fred Hopkins pleads guilty to killing Florence County officers in 2018 ambush

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Just over five years after a deadly ambush killed two Florence County law enforcement officers, the man at the center of the case has pleaded guilty.

Twelfth Circuit Solicitor Ed Clements told WMBF News that Fred Hopkins, 79, pleaded guilty in the case related to a 2018 incident at the Vintage Place subdivision in Florence. In total, Hopkins pleaded guilty to two counts of murder and five counts of attempted murder

The plea comes months before his criminal trial was set to begin. Prosecutors were seeking the death penalty in the case.

Clements said Hopkins pleaded guilty Thursday during a hearing in Aiken County. The solicitor added that Hopkins is expected to be sentenced on Thursday, Oct. 19.

Authorities said Hopkins ambushed law enforcement officers at his home as officers were serving a search warrant for his son, Seth Hopkins, on child sex abuse allegations. Florence County Sheriff’s Office Investigator Farrah Turner and Florence Police Sgt. Terrence Carraway was killed and five other law enforcement officers were hurt in the shooting.

Seth Hopkins was later sentenced to 20 years in prison on second-degree criminal sexual conduct of a minor.

