PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Steve Crump Tribute
Remembering Jason & Chip

Fred Hopkins pleads guilty to killing Florence County officers in 2018 ambush

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 3:38 PM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Just over five years after a deadly ambush killed two Florence County law enforcement officers, the man at the center of the case has pleaded guilty.

Twelfth Circuit Solicitor Ed Clements told WMBF News that Fred Hopkins, 79, pleaded guilty in the case related to a 2018 incident at the Vintage Place subdivision in Florence. In total, Hopkins pleaded guilty to two counts of murder and five counts of attempted murder

The plea comes months before his criminal trial was set to begin. Prosecutors were seeking the death penalty in the case.

Clements said Hopkins pleaded guilty Thursday during a hearing in Aiken County. The solicitor added that Hopkins is expected to be sentenced on Thursday, Oct. 19.

MORE COVERAGE | ‘Forever will be heroes’: Florence County remembers law enforcement killed, hurt in ambush

Authorities said Hopkins ambushed law enforcement officers at his home as officers were serving a search warrant for his son, Seth Hopkins, on child sex abuse allegations. Florence County Sheriff’s Office Investigator Farrah Turner and Florence Police Sgt. Terrence Carraway was killed and five other law enforcement officers were hurt in the shooting.

Seth Hopkins was later sentenced to 20 years in prison on second-degree criminal sexual conduct of a minor.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

MORE COVERAGE

Below is a playlist featuring more of our coverage of the Vintage Place shooting and its aftermath over the past five years.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The facility is located on Heilig Road.
Gildan Yarns files notice to permanently close one Rowan Co. facility
The discovery was made on Tuesday, according to China Grove Police Chief Andrew Deal.
China Grove Police investigating after body found near abandoned house
Police said the confrontation happened on East 7th Street Thursday morning.
Police: Man armed with machete tries to enter school bus in Charlotte
Luigi Carciati, 47, was charged.
NC restaurant owner accused of putting camera in women’s bathroom
A crash at Statesville Road and Gilead Road involved two state troopers on Thursday morning.
State troopers involved in crash after high-speed Mecklenburg Co. chase

Latest News

Rowan Co. sheriff discusses chase policy after crash
Rowan Co. sheriff discusses chase policy after crash
NC Insurance Commissioner Mike Causey is pushing back on a move by the legislature to strip his...
NC lawmakers strip Insurance Commissioner of fire safety duties
Changes in safety procedures will affect home games for North Meck and West Charlotte on Friday.
CMS announces modified safety procedures for 2 high school football games
The assault happened on Spring Park Drive.
3 CMPD officers hurt in north Charlotte assault
The handsome brick Colonial Revival was built by prosperous businessman Samuel T. Trexler,...
OctoberTour happening in Salisbury this weekend