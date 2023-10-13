Community debates over two-billion dollar school bond package

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A multi-billion-dollar bond package will soon face public scrutiny. Mecklenburg County is asking taxpayers to fork up one-point-seven billion dollars for infrastructure like area parks. Thursday night, it’s not that ask, it’s another even bigger ask that’s getting even more attention. The County is also asking for two-point-five billion dollars to aid in thirty school-related projects that will build new schools and shore up repairs.

“I just can’t wrap my head around it.” one attendee said.

At the Macedonia Baptist Church, it was a sparce but passionate meeting talking about a two-point-five-billion-dollar juggernaut with people drawing a line in the sand on how that money should be spent.

The bond package the county is asking for will go towards thirty projects CMS says are desperately needed to replace outdated buildings, furnishings and technology. The problem is: many people here Thursday night say they want that capital to go towards the classrooms to help teachers better educate their students.

“I’m really looking to get money for the teachers, because their short of staff, and they’re worth it.” parent Vonn Bowman told WBTV’s Ron Lee.

What officials in this room stressed, like County Manager Dena Diorio, is the money would be allocated towards new facilities that are in desperate need.

“Some are new schools some are renovations some are expansions. So it would really cross multiple types of projects.” Diorio said.

Add to that the county says, most of the projects will go into the lower income neighborhoods in the area. But the concern is those homeowners will have to foot the bill. And even though the average increase is only between five and ten dollars, many here worry that’s enough to price some homeowners out of their properties.

There’s also worry the financial increase could push people out of their homes. School board members say if the bonds don’t pass, they’ll have to resort to non-voted on debt to cover expenses for these projects. But school board member Stephanie Sneed tells me these things have to get done.

“We have schools right now that cannot be repaired anymore they need to be rebuilt.” Sneed said.

For homeowners that may struggle to pay the extra increase the county does offer tax relief if you meet the qualifications.

