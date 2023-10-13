CMS announces modified safety procedures for 2 high school football games

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Officials with Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools have modified safety procedures for two high school football games this Friday night.

The first change affects the North Meck game against Chambers. For fans attending that matchup, anyone under 21 years old must be accompanied by an adult older than 21. In addition, the district also said the accompanying adults cannot have more than four people under their watch.

North Meck fans attending the game should enter through the home team gate, while Chambers fans should enter through the visitors’ gate. They will be unable to cross from one side of the field to the other.

Fans must also stay in their seats except when going to the bathroom or concessions.

Just last Friday, CMS said four North Meck students were involved in a fight during the school’s game against West Meck. The fight prompted the game to be called with five minutes left.

The second game affected by the changes is the matchup between West Charlotte and Harding.

Friday’s game is homecoming for West Charlotte, and only students from that school are allowed to attend without an accompanying adult. No bags should be brought inside the stadium, and only pre-sold tickets will be granted entry.

Fans older than 65 years and younger than six can enter the West Charlotte game for free.

Students at West Charlotte must get a wristband at lunch on Friday to be allowed to enter the stadium without an adult. Adults 18 and older can accompany students younger than that, if they do not have a wristband.

The modifications are the latest after a string of security scares at high school athletic events across Charlotte and the surrounding area.

Related: CMS addresses behavior after fights at Charlotte high school football games

Watch continuous news coverage here:

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.