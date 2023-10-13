CMPD: Reported threat at Charlotte school under investigation

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Police are investigating a reported threat at a west Charlotte school.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police officers were called to Ashley Park Elementary School Friday morning in reference to the threat, according to the department.

At this point, no threats have been found, police said. Officers will continue to investigate the reports.

WBTV has reached out to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools for more information.

