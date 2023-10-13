CMPD: Reported threat at Charlotte school under investigation

PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
WBTV has reached out to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools for more information.
Police were called to Ashley Park Elementary School after a reported threat Friday morning.
Police were called to Ashley Park Elementary School after a reported threat Friday morning.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 10:47 AM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Police are investigating a reported threat at a west Charlotte school.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police officers were called to Ashley Park Elementary School Friday morning in reference to the threat, according to the department.

At this point, no threats have been found, police said. Officers will continue to investigate the reports.

WBTV has reached out to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools for more information.

Watch continuing news coverage here:

