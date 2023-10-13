Cabarrus County CVB’s 2nd annual legislative reception highlights significance of tourism industry

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - On October 8, the Cabarrus County Convention & Visitors Bureau hosted state and local elected officials prior to the Bank of America ROVAL™ 400 at Charlotte Motor Speedway in Concord during the 2nd Annual Legislative Reception.

Co-hosted with Senator Paul Newton, the gathering served as a time for the CCCVB and its Board of Directors along with other hospitality leaders in the community to connect with representatives and showcase the significant contributions of Cabarrus County’s tourism industry.

“In addition to being the official destination marketing organization of Cabarrus County, the CVB also plays a role in destination management and advocates for tourism in order to grow and sustain a thriving travel industry,” said Cabarrus County CVB President and CEO Donna Carpenter. “We’re extremely fortunate to have unmatched experiences here and we take pride in fostering a destination that will generate positive economic impact to benefit our community and our state for years to come.”

Recent data shared by Visit North Carolina shows that in 2022, the travel and tourism industry directly employed more than 4,410 people in Cabarrus County, total payroll generated by the tourism industry in Cabarrus was $157.8 million, and state and local tax revenues totaled $37.7 million from travel to Cabarrus. Domestic and international visitors to and within Cabarrus County spent $566.74 million in 2022, an increase of 17.9 percent from 2021, making Cabarrus County’s the ninth highest visitor spending growth rate in the state.

“We are blessed to have such a diverse economy in Cabarrus County,” said Senator Newton. “Our first-in-class CVB organization did a wonderful job showcasing one of Speedway Motorsports’ top events. The ROVAL™ 400 festivities featured our local travel and tourism industry at its best!”

Organized through partnerships with the North Carolina Travel Industry Association (NCTIA), NC Tourism Coalition and Charlotte Motor Speedway, the reception took place as fans from all 50 states and 15 foreign countries as far away as Australia and Tanzania traveled to Cabarrus County for the pivotal playoff race on Charlotte Motor Speedway’s innovative 17-turn, 2.28-mile course.

“An outstanding visitor experience is at the core of what makes Cabarrus County’s hospitality industry so impactful,” said Greg Walter, chair of the Cabarrus County CVB Board of Directors and executive vice president and general manager of Charlotte Motor Speedway. “Being immersed in that experience is the ultimate way to underscore the significance of events such as the Bank of America ROVAL™ 400 and it is an honor to welcome every guest, from local stakeholders to race fans from across the globe.”

For more information on the Cabarrus County CVB and the importance of tourism in Cabarrus County, visit www.CabCoCVB.com.

The statistics above come from the “Economic Impact of Travel on North Carolina Counties 2022,” which can be accessed at partners.visitnc.com/economic-impact-studies. The study was prepared for Visit North Carolina by Tourism Economics in collaboration with the U.S. Travel Association.

