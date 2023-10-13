PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Steve Crump Tribute
Remembering Jason & Chip

Brothers on road trip shot by random person while stopped at gas station, family says

Two brothers from Hawaii are recovering after being shot during a road trip in Arizona. (Source: Hawaii News Now)
By KHNL staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 5:22 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (KHNL//Gray News) - Two brothers from Hawaii are recovering after they were reportedly shot during a road trip in Arizona.

KHNL reports that a suspect identified as Vincent Ogawa is accused of shooting at Victor and Vincent Parengit when the pair stopped at a gas station to check on one of their motorcycles.

The reported shooting happened last Saturday in a small town called Seligman, about an hour outside of Flagstaff.

The brothers were shot in the arm and stomach and taken to the hospital. According to their family, the two are recovering with stable vital signs.

Arizona authorities said Ogawa was ultimately arrested and is facing charges stemming from the shooting after he was seen on surveillance video at the gas station.

The Parengit family has started a GoFundMe to help cover medical costs.

“Anything helps, no matter how little. We really appreciate it from the very bottom of our hearts,” family members shared.

According to the family, the brothers have no connection to the alleged shooter.

Authorities have not shared any further information.

Copyright 2023 KHNL via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The facility is located on Heilig Road.
Gildan Yarns files notice to permanently close one Rowan Co. facility
The discovery was made on Tuesday, according to China Grove Police Chief Andrew Deal.
China Grove Police investigating after body found near abandoned house
Police said the confrontation happened on East 7th Street Thursday morning.
Police: Man armed with machete tries to enter school bus in Charlotte
Luigi Carciati, 47, was charged.
NC restaurant owner accused of putting camera in women’s bathroom
A crash at Statesville Road and Gilead Road involved two state troopers on Thursday morning.
State troopers involved in crash after high-speed Mecklenburg Co. chase

Latest News

Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin takes part in a press conference Friday in Tel Aviv, Israel.
Blinken and Austin bolster US support for Israel as potential ground offensive in Gaza looms
The shooting took place in the garage for the airport’s Terminal D, which was temporarily...
Police officer killed, another wounded in shooting at Philadelphia International Airport garage
Smoke rises following Israeli airstrikes in Rafah, southern Gaza Strip on Thursday, Oct. 12,...
Israel’s Netanyahu vows to ‘destroy’ Hamas, says Gaza offensive still in early stages
Rowan Co. sheriff discusses chase policy after crash
Rowan Co. sheriff discusses chase policy after crash
NC Insurance Commissioner Mike Causey is pushing back on a move by the legislature to strip his...
NC lawmakers strip Insurance Commissioner of fire safety duties