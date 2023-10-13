Best in Class, state of the art new construction off I-85, Exit 63

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Lakeshore Corporate Park in Kannapolis, situated on the former Intimidators Ballpark site, is making waves as Rowan County’s newest corporate destination.

Fortius Capital Partners, Stonemont, and CBRE hosted a luncheon this week at what the Rowan EDC describes as a “promising location for brokers, site selectors, and economic developers.”

Among the three available buildings, one has already been claimed by Chick-fil-A Supply, spanning an impressive 126,380 square feet. The two remaining buildings offer ample space, ranging from 279,000 to 295,533 square feet, with flexible bay options to cater to multiple tenants.

Conveniently located near I-85, Lakeshore Corporate Park offers logistical advantages for businesses. Additionally, it boasts paved nature trails along Lake Fisher, promoting employee well-being.

The park also includes practical features such as a pour strip for pit levelers and dedicated trailer parking for tenants’ convenience. With competitive regional rents, Lakeshore Corporate Park is poised to be the go-to choice for businesses seeking opportunities in Rowan County’s dynamic environment, according to the Rowan EDC.

To learn more, contact Scott Shelton, Rowan EDC Vice President, at scott@rowanedc.com.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.