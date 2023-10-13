PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Accidental shooting reported at CMPD’s Charlotte training facility

No other information was immediately available.
The shooting happened Friday morning.
The shooting happened Friday morning.(WBTV)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 12:39 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – A shooting was reported Friday at the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department’s training facility, officials said.

According to the CMPD, the 10 a.m. shooting at the Shopton Road West facility was accidental.

Department officials added the incident did not involve the CMPD, and they have a memorandum of understanding with other agencies that use the range.

No other information was immediately available.

