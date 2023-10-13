Accidental shooting reported at CMPD’s Charlotte training facility

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – A shooting was reported Friday at the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department’s training facility, officials said.

According to the CMPD, the 10 a.m. shooting at the Shopton Road West facility was accidental.

Department officials added the incident did not involve the CMPD, and they have a memorandum of understanding with other agencies that use the range.

No other information was immediately available.

