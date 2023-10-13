3 CMPD officers hurt in north Charlotte assault

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Three Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police officers were injured while trying to take a person into custody, according to the department.

The officers were taken to the hospital at 12 p.m. Friday following an assault that occurred on Spring Park Drive after a call came in about a suspicious person, CMPD officials said.

According to the department, a female officer was pinned down and strangled, while another officer received a cut to the head.

The third officer received an injury to his eye, department officials said.

CMPD Maj. Ryan Butler said the person tried to enter a house where he did not live that was occupied at the time by a family.

Seven officers responded and tried to take the man into custody, leading to injuries to three of them, according to Butler.

He added there are no indications the man had any weapons and that the suspect may have been going through “some type of mental crisis.”

The people who lived at the home said they didn’t know who the person was and had only been living at the home for a short period of time, according to Butler.

According to the CMPD, the officers’ injuries were serious but not life-threatening. Officials said the suspect’s injuries were also not life-threatening.

Download the free WBTV News app for updates sent straight to your phone.

Watch continuing news coverage here:

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.