2 hurt, busy road closed after ambulance crash in southwest Charlotte

The crash happened on South Tryon Street near Tyvola Road.
An ambulance crashed in southwest Charlotte on Friday, closing part of South Tryon Street.
An ambulance crashed in southwest Charlotte on Friday, closing part of South Tryon Street.(WBTV)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 4:51 AM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Part of a busy southwest Charlotte road is currently closed after a crash involved an ambulance on Friday morning.

The crash happened on South Tryon Street near Tyvola Road around 3 a.m.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said South Tryon Street is closed between Tyvola Road and Shopton Road. It is unclear how long the road could be closed.

Video from the scene showed an ambulance with damage to the front end.

Another ambulance came to the scene and took two people to the hospital. One had life-threatening injuries, according to Medic, while the other’s were not believed to be as serious.

Drivers are asked to find alternate routes through the area.

Real-time traffic maps can be viewed here.

Download the free WBTV News app for traffic and weather updates.

Watch continuous news coverage here:

