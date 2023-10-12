Woman concerned after delay in filling brother’s grave at Charlotte cemetery

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Cynthia Johnson said her younger brother Taylor Howie was laid to rest at the York Memorial Park on South Tryon Street in August, but to date, they have not completed filling his grave.

She said she has repeatedly asked them to finish the work, but nothing has been done.

Johnson said they held a funeral and burial for Taylor Howie on Aug. 19.

“I want them to fill it like they’re supposed to,” Johnson said. “Like everybody else, I want to put a headstone on him.”

She said she’s made several trips to the office to ask why his grave had not been filled.

“We don’t have no workers or whatever how they say,” Johnson said. “Took my name down and everything.”

She added each time she asks, nothing changes.

“That’s why I came to y’all,” Johnson said. “I need help. I really do.”

WBTV went to the office and was told they could not comment and to contact their corporate office.

Everstory Partners was contacted but there was not a response.

Johnson is not the first person to complain about this cemetery.

Several people filed a lawsuit against the owners of the cemetery earlier this year, alleging incidents including “digging up bones of deceased persons while digging other graves for burial because bodies have been previously buried in the wrong burial plots,” and “burying babies on top of each other over a period of years.”

“Don’t nobody ain’t supposed to be treated like this,” Johnson said.

She says she won’t give up until her brother gets the respect he deserves.

“He’s my brother,” she said. “His body might be there, but his soul is gone, I know this.”

WBTV will continue to work to get answers from Everstory Partners.

