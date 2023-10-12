PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
State troopers involved in Huntersville crash, no injuries reported

The crash happened at Statesville Road and Gilead Road on Thursday morning.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 5:26 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - A crash involving two state troopers shut down a Mecklenburg County intersection on Thursday morning.

The crash happened just after midnight at the intersection of Statesville Road and Gilead Road in Huntersville.

Video from the scene showed one of the troopers’ vehicles with damage to the passenger-side door, while the other had damage to the front-end.

It is unclear what led up to the crash, or if the troopers were responding to any type of crime.

Medic said nobody was hurt in the incident.

WBTV has reached out to the NC State Highway Patrol for more information.

Related: NCSHP: Concord Police vehicle involved in I-485 crash near Mecklenburg Co. line

Watch continuous news coverage here:

