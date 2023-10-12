PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
State troopers crash during high-speed chase in Mecklenburg County

The crash happened at Statesville Road and Gilead Road on Thursday morning.
A crash at Statesville Road and Gilead Road involved two state troopers on Thursday morning.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 5:26 AM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - Two state troopers were involved in a crash on Thursday morning after a high-speed chase in Mecklenburg County.

The crash happened just after midnight at the intersection of Statesville Road and Gilead Road in Huntersville.

Video from the scene showed one of the troopers’ vehicles with damage to the passenger-side door, while the other had damage to the front-end.

The NC State Highway Patrol said the crash happened during a chase on I-485, in which a gray Acura was clocked going 112 mph.

After clocking the car, the trooper began chasing it with its lights and siren on. The Acura fled from the trooper, and got onto I-77, where another trooper joined the chase.

Troopers said the Acura pulled off onto the Gilead Road exit, where the two troopers crashed.

Following the crash, the driver of the Acura stopped and ran away on foot. Authorities were able to seize the vehicle, but were not able to take the suspect into custody.

Highway Patrol said there was no indication of street racing involving the Acura.

Medic said nobody was hurt in the incident.

Watch continuous news coverage here:

