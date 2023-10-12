Southwest Charlotte house fire leaves 2 adults displaced, 2 dogs dead

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A house fire in southwest Charlotte Thursday morning left two adults displaced and two dogs dead, according to the Charlotte Fire Department.

The fire happened just after 11 a.m. on Charing Grove Lane.

According to the Charlotte Fire Department, firefighters controlled the fire in 36 minutes. The home was a total loss, estimated at about $256,000.

The Red Cross is assisting the two adults who were displaced in the fire. No one was injured.

An investigation into the fire is ongoing.

No further information has been released.

Structure Fire Update; 12100 block of Charing Grove Ln; the home was a total loss & two dogs perished in the fire; two adults displaced with @RedCross assisting; the fire remains under investigation; estimated fire loss $256k. pic.twitter.com/aegXy8vt6u — Charlotte Fire Dept (@CharlotteFD) October 12, 2023

