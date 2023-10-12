Southwest Charlotte house fire leaves 2 adults displaced, 2 dogs dead
The fire happened just after 11 a.m. on Charing Grove Lane.
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A house fire in southwest Charlotte Thursday morning left two adults displaced and two dogs dead, according to the Charlotte Fire Department.
According to the Charlotte Fire Department, firefighters controlled the fire in 36 minutes. The home was a total loss, estimated at about $256,000.
The Red Cross is assisting the two adults who were displaced in the fire. No one was injured.
An investigation into the fire is ongoing.
No further information has been released.
