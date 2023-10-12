PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Southwest Charlotte house fire leaves 2 adults displaced, 2 dogs dead

The fire happened just after 11 a.m. on Charing Grove Lane.(Charlotte Fire Department)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 6:02 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A house fire in southwest Charlotte Thursday morning left two adults displaced and two dogs dead, according to the Charlotte Fire Department.

The fire happened just after 11 a.m. on Charing Grove Lane.

According to the Charlotte Fire Department, firefighters controlled the fire in 36 minutes. The home was a total loss, estimated at about $256,000.

The Red Cross is assisting the two adults who were displaced in the fire. No one was injured.

An investigation into the fire is ongoing.

No further information has been released.

