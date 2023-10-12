PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Road closure to affect busy Rowan County road until 2025

Hurley School Road will have a closure in place for more than a year.
The work will begin on Monday, Oct. 23.
The work will begin on Monday, Oct. 23.(Source: WBTV)
By David Whisenant
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 10:05 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Drivers who use Hurley School Road to get from Statesville Boulevard across to Sherrill’s Ford Road, or to go from Statesville Boulevard to Hurley School or the Salisbury Community Park, will need to change their plans.

The North Carolina Department of Transportation will be closing Hurley School Road west of Salisbury beginning on Monday, Oct. 23, to repair the railroad bridge. The work is expected to last until the summer of 2025.

According to the NCDOT, drivers should take a detour through Barringer Road to travel between Statesville Boulevard and Sherrills Ford Road.

Drivers wanting to visit Hurley Elementary School and the Salisbury Community Park can still do so from Sherrills Ford Road.

