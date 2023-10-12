Police: Man armed with machete tries to enter school bus in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – A man armed with a machete tried to enter a Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools bus after an argument with the bus driver in what police are calling a possible road rage incident.

Shortly after 6:30 a.m. Thursday, the man approached the school bus on East 7th Street, got out of his vehicle with the machete and started arguing with the driver, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

During the argument, the man went to the door of the bus, tapped on the door with the machete and tried to get on the bus prior to leaving the area, officers said.

The man did not enter onto the bus at any time and there were no injuries, according to the CMPD.

CMS officials said no students were on the bus, which serves Myers Park High School, at the time of the incident.

According to CMS, the bus driver reported that someone was driving unsafely on the road. That driver then got out of their vehicle and tapped on the bus window “with what appeared to be a knife,” district officials said.

Police were immediately called.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

Download the free WBTV News app for updates sent straight to your phone.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.