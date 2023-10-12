PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Steve Crump Tribute
Remembering Jason & Chip

Police: Man armed with machete tries to enter school bus in Charlotte

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.
CMS officials said no students were on the bus
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 2:23 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – A man armed with a machete tried to enter a Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools bus after an argument with the bus driver in what police are calling a possible road rage incident.

Shortly after 6:30 a.m. Thursday, the man approached the school bus on East 7th Street, got out of his vehicle with the machete and started arguing with the driver, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

During the argument, the man went to the door of the bus, tapped on the door with the machete and tried to get on the bus prior to leaving the area, officers said.

The man did not enter onto the bus at any time and there were no injuries, according to the CMPD.

CMS officials said no students were on the bus, which serves Myers Park High School, at the time of the incident.

According to CMS, the bus driver reported that someone was driving unsafely on the road. That driver then got out of their vehicle and tapped on the bus window “with what appeared to be a knife,” district officials said.

Police were immediately called.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

Download the free WBTV News app for updates sent straight to your phone.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

From left: Christopher Murrieta-Diaz, Eder Zapata, Gustavo Vergara, Melitona Vergara Sanchez,...
Drug house found within 1,000 feet of school, police say
CMPD is investigating after a person was killed on Wenda Place on Wednesday morning.
Victim identified in deadly shooting at east Charlotte home
Man killed in shooting at northeast Charlotte gas station
Man killed in shooting at northeast Charlotte gas station
Maya Michelle Camp
Documents: 19-year-old used knife, brass knuckles to assault woman in Gastonia
The bomb squad was called to a home in northwest Charlotte Wednesday afternoon.
CMPD: ‘Possibly hazardous’ device found in Charlotte detonated by bomb squad

Latest News

CMS officials said no students were on the bus
Police: Man armed with machete tried to enter school bus in Charlotte
Featuring Sandi Vazeen with Nini & Nia Harden
Charlotte Weenie Walk 2023
American Airlines will add the flight in June.
American Airlines adding flight from Charlotte to Vancouver in 2024
WBTV News at Noon
State troopers involved in crash after high-speed Mecklenburg Co. chase