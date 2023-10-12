Plaza Midwood residents beg Charlotte DOT to implement slowing measures; finish crosswalk

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - After another car crashed into a building on Hawthorne Lane in Charlotte’s Plaza Midwood neighborhood, neighbors spoke out for traffic slowing measures.

The first car accident across the street crashed into a house. The one in early October crashed into a local business, The Culture Shop.

“We’ve sat two times we’ve watched them happen here. And then we also will try to cross the street and the horn just start blaring and I know a few of us have jumped into their yard. [We’re] just scared,” Culture Shop owner Catherine Devericks said.

WBTV first reported on the speeding in the area in August after homeowners’ “slow down” signs were taken down by the City of Charlotte and neighbors were cited with a ‘Nuisance Violation’ for having their signs less than 11 feet from the street.

Using a radar gun, WBTV clocked drivers going more than 10 miles over the 30-mile-per-hour speed limit.

A two-car accident put a hole through a cinderblock wall of the Culture Shop, a local market in Plaza Midwood off Hawthorne Lane. (Credit: WBTV/ClaireKopsky)

“It’s so scary. It’s right on a path that our customers use to walk into the shop,” Deveriks said. “It’s just a blatant disregard for the safety and that we’ve had to go to the news and constantly call and email [the City of Charlotte].”

Deveriks and homeowners on Hawthorne Lane started reaching out to Charlotte’s Department of Transportation (CDOT) years prior when residents said the speeding on the street became frightening.

Homeowners and Deveriks told WBTV the city agreed to install a crosswalk at Hawthorne Lane and Kennon Street. Construction started in 2021 but never finished.

“They don’t respond. I’ve called 311. I’ve emailed and the project manager will not respond,” Deveriks explained. “Can they be that busy? That human lives don’t matter? I don’t know.”

CDOT did not respond to WBTV’s questions about the unfinished crosswalk.

In August, the Department responded to the concerns about speeding on Hawthorne Lane and said because Hawthorne Lane is a “minor thoroughfare” it does not qualify for “Neighborhood Traffic Calming.”

Neighbors said they feel unsafe and are pleading with CDOT to come take another look.

Culture Shop Owner pleads for slowing measures on Hawthorne Lane in Plaza Midwood after her business was hit by a car. (Credit: WBTV/ClaireKopsky)

