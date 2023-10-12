Perfect for fall! How to make a pumpkin mousse

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Looking for a delicious fall recipe that will satisfy that sweet tooth?

Chef Rene Lopez with Salted Melon is showing us how to make a delectable pumpkin mousse.

Here’s what you need to make it at home.

Ingredients:

32 oz marshmallow

8 oz butter

.32 oz pumpkin puree

2 tablespoons of pumpkin spice

1 tablespoon of cinnamon

1 tablespoon brown sugar

Whipped cream recipe: 32 oz. heavy cream and 1 tablespoon vanilla (whip together until peaks form)

Pumpkin mousse instructions:

Melt butter and 32 oz of mini marshmallows on the stove

Add brown sugar and stir together

Add pumpkin puree and pumpkin spice

Let chill in fridge

Fold in whipped cream

Chill before serving

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.