Perfect for fall! How to make a pumpkin mousse
Here’s what you need to make it at home.
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 9:12 AM EDT|Updated: Oct. 12, 2023 at 1:47 PM EDT
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Looking for a delicious fall recipe that will satisfy that sweet tooth?
Chef Rene Lopez with Salted Melon is showing us how to make a delectable pumpkin mousse.
Ingredients:
- 32 oz marshmallow
- 8 oz butter
- .32 oz pumpkin puree
- 2 tablespoons of pumpkin spice
- 1 tablespoon of cinnamon
- 1 tablespoon brown sugar
- Whipped cream recipe: 32 oz. heavy cream and 1 tablespoon vanilla (whip together until peaks form)
Pumpkin mousse instructions:
- Melt butter and 32 oz of mini marshmallows on the stove
- Add brown sugar and stir together
- Add pumpkin puree and pumpkin spice
- Let chill in fridge
- Fold in whipped cream
- Chill before serving
