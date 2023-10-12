PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Steve Crump Tribute
Remembering Jason & Chip

Morning showers to give way to afternoon sunshine on Thursday

After showers returned Thursday morning, there is a chance for more rain Saturday.
By Eric Garlick
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 5:13 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Showers moved in overnight and into Thursday morning, but the rain should move away before noon, giving way to some sunshine later in the day.

  • Today: Showers ending late morning, some sunshine late
  • Tomorrow: Mostly dry, clouds and rain chances late
  • Weekend: Showers Saturday; cooler Sunday

We will start the day with cloudy skies and showers ending late morning, mainly along and south of I-40 as a storm system moves from the northern the Gulf of Mexico coast drifts east into the Atlantic.

After showers returned Thursday morning, there is a chance for more rain Saturday.
After showers returned Thursday morning, there is a chance for more rain Saturday.(WBTV First Alert Weather)

Even though we will start with some cloud cover and rain, we will see some sunshine and that will help temperatures climb back into the low 70s.

While we desperately need rain, the highest rain totals with this system will likely be in the South Carolina Low Country.

The dry weather that returns later Thursday will likely stick around for much of the day on Friday before we see the cloud cover and rain chances returning overnight and into Saturday morning. Rainfall does not appear to amount to much at this point, but with it being so dry, anything we get is a bonus.

A drying trend is forecast to kick in later Saturday with highs holding in the 70s before backing down to the cooler 60s, Sunday, Monday and Tuesday. Overnight lows early next week will likely fall back into the low 40s and even some upper 30s for some areas.

Download the free WBTV Weather app on your mobile device, to receive weather alerts and get your latest WBTV weather forecast on the go. You can also get the latest weather forecast on Roku and Amazon Fire’s WBTV app.

Hope you have a great Friday Junior!

- Meteorologist Eric Garlick

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

From left: Christopher Murrieta-Diaz, Eder Zapata, Gustavo Vergara, Melitona Vergara Sanchez,...
Drug house found within 1,000 feet of school, police say
CMPD is investigating after a person was killed on Wenda Place on Wednesday morning.
Victim identified in deadly shooting at east Charlotte home
Man killed in shooting at northeast Charlotte gas station
Man killed in shooting at northeast Charlotte gas station
Maya Michelle Camp
Documents: 19-year-old used knife, brass knuckles to assault woman in Gastonia
The bomb squad was called to a home in northwest Charlotte Wednesday afternoon.
CMPD: ‘Possibly hazardous’ device found in Charlotte detonated by bomb squad

Latest News

High temperatures today will be cooler thanks to cloud cover
Clouds move in bringing small rain chances tonight; better rain chances late week
Our beautiful stretch of weather will continue for at least another day.
Rain chances move back in late in the week
Look at potential rain coverage the next few days
A Few Rain Chances Before Colder Weather Settles Into The Area
There is a small chance for rain late Wednesday and into Thursday.
Nice weather continues Wednesday before rain chances increase late in the week