Morning showers to give way to afternoon sunshine on Thursday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Showers moved in overnight and into Thursday morning, but the rain should move away before noon, giving way to some sunshine later in the day.

We will start the day with cloudy skies and showers ending late morning, mainly along and south of I-40 as a storm system moves from the northern the Gulf of Mexico coast drifts east into the Atlantic.

Even though we will start with some cloud cover and rain, we will see some sunshine and that will help temperatures climb back into the low 70s.

While we desperately need rain, the highest rain totals with this system will likely be in the South Carolina Low Country.

The dry weather that returns later Thursday will likely stick around for much of the day on Friday before we see the cloud cover and rain chances returning overnight and into Saturday morning. Rainfall does not appear to amount to much at this point, but with it being so dry, anything we get is a bonus.

A drying trend is forecast to kick in later Saturday with highs holding in the 70s before backing down to the cooler 60s, Sunday, Monday and Tuesday. Overnight lows early next week will likely fall back into the low 40s and even some upper 30s for some areas.

- Meteorologist Eric Garlick

