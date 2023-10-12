Man pleads guilty in 2022 Gaston County golf cart death

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A 19-year-old pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter and DWI after an 18-year-old fell off a golf cart and died near Mount Holly in 2022, the Gaston County District Attorney’s Office says.

On Monday, Sept. 10, 2022, Gaston County police responded to Briarwood Court in response to someone falling off a golf cart. It was reported that several people were drinking and driving the cart in the area.

When first responders arrived, 18-year-old Gabby Carrigan was found unconscious and not breathing. She was taken to the hospital and died the next day.

Derek Helms, 19, was determined to be the driver of the golf cart and he was charged with involuntary manslaughter, DWI, felony serious injury by vehicle and reckless driving.

Gaston County District Attorney Travis Page said Helms pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter and DWI on Thursday, Oct. 12, 2023.

Page said Helms registered a .02 BAC after the crash and already spent nine days in jail.

He added that Helms now has 24 months of supervised probation with 60 hours of community service and substance abuse assessment.

Related: Police chief gives crime update as Charlotte homicides rise in 2022

Download the free WBTV News app for the latest stories sent straight to your device.

Watch continuous news coverage below:

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.