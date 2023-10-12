PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Man pleads guilty in 2022 Gaston County golf cart death

When first responders arrived, 18-year-old Gabby Carrigan was found unconscious and not breathing.
The crash happened on Sept. 10, 2022.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 3:05 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A 19-year-old pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter and DWI after an 18-year-old fell off a golf cart and died near Mount Holly in 2022, the Gaston County District Attorney’s Office says.

On Monday, Sept. 10, 2022, Gaston County police responded to Briarwood Court in response to someone falling off a golf cart. It was reported that several people were drinking and driving the cart in the area.

When first responders arrived, 18-year-old Gabby Carrigan was found unconscious and not breathing. She was taken to the hospital and died the next day.

Derek Helms, 19, was determined to be the driver of the golf cart and he was charged with involuntary manslaughter, DWI, felony serious injury by vehicle and reckless driving.

Gaston County District Attorney Travis Page said Helms pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter and DWI on Thursday, Oct. 12, 2023.

Page said Helms registered a .02 BAC after the crash and already spent nine days in jail.

He added that Helms now has 24 months of supervised probation with 60 hours of community service and substance abuse assessment.

