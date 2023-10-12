PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Kannapolis firefighters, Hiller Company representatives teach fire safety

Students from A.L. Brown High School got an up close lesson in fire safety.
Students from A.L. Brown High School got an up close lesson in fire safety.(David Whisenant-WBTV)
By David Whisenant
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 5:57 AM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - In recognition of Fire Safety Week, firefighters across the area are making sure folks know how to stay safe from the dangers of fire.

On Wednesday in Cabarrus County, a group of firefighters and company representatives visited A.L. Brown High School with a message for students.

Firefighters from the Kannapolis Fire Department, along with representatives of the Hiller Companies, the makers of fire protection equipment and services, held demonstrations at A.L. Brown High School for special needs students in the ILC and OCS classes.

The demonstrations included trying to aim a fire extinguisher and getting a look around a ladder truck. It was fun, but also included a valuable lesson.

“The weather is turning cooler and we need to be thinking safety at home. Make sure our smoke alarms are working, always be sure we have someone in the kitchen, don’t leave anything on the stove unattended because fires can start very quickly,” said Lee Goodman, Kannapolis Fire Department Fire & Life Safety Educator.

Inside the classroom and in those outside demonstrations, firefighters and company reps stressed the basics of safety and pointed out that the Red Cross says kitchen fires are the number one cause of house fires in the US.

