Iredell-Statesville Schools adjusts kickoff times for high school football games

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Kickoff time changes are coming to high school football games in Iredell County after recent security scares across the state, the district announced on Wednesday.

For all games played within the county, Iredell-Statesville Schools said junior varsity games will begin at 6 p.m. on Thursdays, while varsity contests will kick off at 6:30 p.m. on Fridays.

The district said the changes have been made to allow law enforcement and school officials to have better visibility during the games.

“These changes are being made, not due to the conduct of our students, but after seeing the dynamics that are surrounding athletics throughout our state,” ISS said in a press release. “Putting these measures in place are additional ways to increase the safety of our students, staff, and community.”

Officials said gameday safety protocols will stay the same, with all fans being scanned by metal detectors and all bags subject to search. Elementary and middle school students should also be accompanied by an adult.

Just last Friday, a game between Statesville and West Iredell high schools had to be postponed due to several incidents in the school parking lot.

Statesville Police said that during the game, a wanted man was spotted inside a car in the parking lot. Also inside the car was a gun, open container of alcohol and marijuana. He and two other men, none of whom are students, were arrested.

Shortly after these arrests, the police received information about a potential threat on social media involving the use of a firearm targeting individuals from West Iredell.

“Iredell-Statesville Schools will always put safety first,” Superintendent Dr. Jeff James said last week. “I find it disheartening that even the sanctity of community under Friday night lights is threatened by the escalating hate in our society...I hate it for our fans, students, and community that we could not finish the game.”

The time changes announced by the district will take effect on Thursday, Oct. 12.

