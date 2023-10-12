PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Hornets waive former first-round draft pick Kai Jones days after he requested a trade

Jones was not with the Hornets for training camp, with the team citing “personal reasons” in a statement.
FILE - Charlotte Hornets forward Kai Jones dunks during the first half of an NBA basketball...
FILE - Charlotte Hornets forward Kai Jones dunks during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Orlando Magic, March 3, 2023, in Charlotte, N.C. The Hornets announced Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023, that 2021 first-round draft pick Jones will not participate in training camp due to personal reasons. (AP Photo/Scott Kinser, File)(Scott Kinser | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 9:17 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) - The Charlotte Hornets have waived former first-round draft pick Kai Jones just three days after the center/forward announced on social media that he had requested to be traded.

Jones was not with the Hornets for training camp, with the team citing “personal reasons” in a statement.

RELATED: Arrest warrant issued for Hornets forward Miles Bridges, MCSO says

The decision came after Jones displayed some bizarre behavior on social media over the last few months, which including criticism of his teammates.

The 19th overall pick in 2021 out of Texas, Jones appeared in 67 games in two seasons with the Hornets, averaging 2.7 points in 9.1 minutes per game.

