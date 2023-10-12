HEAL Charlotte hosts homecoming football game, continues to mentor area youth

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - With the recent surge in violent crime across Charlotte, experts say the way to stem the problem is to give positive encouragement and guidance to children at an early age.

They say the message should be changed from harsh reality into a one of hope and possibilities.

HEAL Charlotte is looking to do just that by having a large-scale mentoring program for upwards of two dozen children at one of the areas largest middle schools. The organization was born out of the 2016 protests in Charlotte.

The group hopes to change that message to young people by reaching kids earlier, and reminding them that no matter what hardships they may be facing, to make sure they are choosing the right path.

One Wednesday night, those efforts were on display at a youth homecoming football game featuring the Whitewater Middle School Gators.

Many who play the sport believe football mirrors life. Laying down and quitting is the sure-fire guarantee of a loss. But those who push themselves to achieve greater things will most certainly succeed.

While the game was a big one for the Gators, it is the guidance the young players are getting now that will last far beyond the gridiron.

“We’re looking to give everyone a sense of hope throughout this city,” HEAL Charlotte’s Greg Jackson said. “These kids without us, I don’t know where they would be right now.”

Many of the kids on the team are inspired by Jackson, who brings a positive energy and a hopeful insight during what has been a violent few days on the streets of the Queen City.

“This is the time I like to get these kids and mold them as they get to understand who they are,” Jackson said of the middle-schoolers. “The sky’s the limit for them.”

Sarah Caldwell is the social worker at Whitewater Middle, and understands the importance of reaching kids at a young age.

“If they don’t get any help early on, it could lead them down a road that they’re not really prepared for,” she said.

Having a safe place to go outside of the school environment is also something HEAL Charlotte offers to those needing direction.

Jackson said he hopes the groundwork he is laying down today, will pay off down the road.

“Hopefully this works, it’s imprinted on them,” he said. “It’s influential on them, and they can go and influence kids younger than them.”

Jackson said that when it comes to mentoring, if everybody could do a little, nobody would have to do a lot.

