PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Steve Crump Tribute
Remembering Jason & Chip

Comedian Pete Davidson is looking for a date for his mom

Pete Davidson is on the hunt for a date for his mom.
Pete Davidson is on the hunt for a date for his mom.(Saturday Night Live / YouTube | Saturday Night Live / YouTube)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 7:44 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Pete Davidson’s love life has been a hot topic over the years, but he’s looking to shift the focus to his mom’s search for love.

During an appearance on “The Tonight Show,” the comedian said his mother will be in the audience when he hosts the season 49 premiere of “Saturday Night Live” this weekend.

The former “SNL” cast member said he’s hopeful to find his mom a date, adding that “she’s a good catch.”

Davidson’s father, a New York City firefighter, died in the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks.

This will be the standup comedian’s first time hosting “SNL” after he was a cast member for eight seasons.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges (0) brings the ball up court during an NBA basketball...
Summons: Hornets’ Bridges accused of violating protective order, throwing billiard balls at car
Deandre Spencer, left, and Dillon Spencer, right, were arrested Wednesday.
2 charged after man shot, killed at northeast Charlotte gas station
From left: Christopher Murrieta-Diaz, Eder Zapata, Gustavo Vergara, Melitona Vergara Sanchez,...
Drug house found within 1,000 feet of school, police say
CMPD is investigating after a person was killed on Wenda Place on Wednesday morning.
Victim identified in deadly shooting at east Charlotte home
Maya Michelle Camp
Documents: 19-year-old used knife, brass knuckles to assault woman in Gastonia

Latest News

This case is currently under investigation.
NC restaurant owner accused of putting camera in women’s bathroom
Residents renew pleas to Charlotte’s Department of Transportation after another car accident...
Plaza Midwood residents beg Charlotte DOT to implement slowing measures; finish crosswalk
Auditor defends secrecy.
North Carolina computer vulnerabilities kept hidden
Majority Leader Steve Scalise, R-La., leaves after a closed-door meeting of House Republicans...
Hard-line Republicans won’t back Scalise for speaker and frustration grows as the House sits idle