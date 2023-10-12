PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
CMPD investigating 5 Charlotte homicides in 5 days

As many of these cases are still unsolved Thursday morning, families are mourning and want closure.
All happened within just five days of each other; members of the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said they are not connected.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 11:13 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – In the first 12 days of October, the city of Charlotte has already seen five homicides.

All happened within just five days of each other; members of the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said they are not connected.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police have responded to five homicides so far in the month of October. They took place within five days.
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police have responded to five homicides so far in the month of October. They took place within five days.(Source: WBTV)

The first homicide happened on Oct. 6. A Wendy’s employee was charged with shooting and killing one of his co-workers, J’Karri Anderson.

Two more shootings happened on Oct. 7 night that ended deadly.

In the first, a man was shot and killed on Baltimore Avenue. Then, on Park Crossing Drive, a man and a woman were shot while in their car. That woman later died.

By Wednesday morning, CMPD was investigating two separate homicides that happened within just hours of each other.

The first happened at a 7-11 in northeast Charlotte, while the other happened off Wenda Place.

According to CMPD, only one arrest has been made in these 5 cases. While this is concerning, police want people to know that these cases are not related and are isolated incidents.

CMPD Maj. Ryan Jackson said their department has the best people working on these cases.

“These aren’t random acts as far as we know. So, your likelihood of just going into a shopping center and being involved in a violent crime is not that great,” Jackson said. “We’ve got some of the best homicide detectives in the nation. They have a high clearance rate. With the community’s support outreach and giving us that information.”

As many of these cases are still unsolved Thursday morning, families are mourning and want closure.

CMPD is urging anyone with information related to any of these cases to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

