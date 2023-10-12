PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Steve Crump Tribute
Remembering Jason & Chip

China Grove Police investigating after body found near abandoned house

The discovery was made on Tuesday, according to China Grove Police Chief Andrew Deal.
The discovery was made on Tuesday, according to China Grove Police Chief Andrew Deal.(WBTV File)
By David Whisenant
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 6:32 AM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHINA GROVE, N.C. (WBTV) - Police in China Grove after investigating a case where a body was found.

On Tuesday, the China Grove Police Department received a report of a body that was located near an abandoned house off of Shue Rd in China Grove.

According to a press release, when officers arrived, they found the body of a deceased white man.

“At this time there is no sign of foul play but the case is being investigated as suspicious,” said Chief Andrew Deal. “There is no other information to report at this time.”

Anyone with any information about this case is asked to contact the China Grove Police Department or email Detective C. Frantz at cfrantz@chinagrovenc.gov.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

From left: Christopher Murrieta-Diaz, Eder Zapata, Gustavo Vergara, Melitona Vergara Sanchez,...
Drug house found within 1,000 feet of school, police say
CMPD is investigating after a person was killed on Wenda Place on Wednesday morning.
Victim identified in deadly shooting at east Charlotte home
Man killed in shooting at northeast Charlotte gas station
Man killed in shooting at northeast Charlotte gas station
Maya Michelle Camp
Documents: 19-year-old used knife, brass knuckles to assault woman in Gastonia
The bomb squad was called to a home in northwest Charlotte Wednesday afternoon.
CMPD: ‘Possibly hazardous’ device found in Charlotte detonated by bomb squad

Latest News

Police were called for a deadly shooting early Wednesday morning off Wenda Place in Charlotte.
CMPD investigating 5 Charlotte homicides in 5 days
High school football games in Iredell County will kick off earlier after recent security scares...
Iredell-Statesville Schools adjusts kickoff times for high school football games
The work will begin on Monday, Oct. 23.
Road closure to affect busy Rowan County road until 2025
High school football games in Iredell County will kick off earlier after recent security scares...
Iredell-Statesville Schools adjusts kickoff times for high school football games
The Town of Banner Elk has been named one of the best places to view leaves as they change...
Banner Elk named one of the top ‘10 Underrated Places for Fall Foliage’ in the US