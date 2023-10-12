PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
China Grove Police after body found near abandoned house

The discovery was made on Tuesday, according to China Grove Police Chief Andrew Deal.
By David Whisenant
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 6:32 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
CHINA GROVE, N.C. (WBTV) - Police in China Grove after investigating a case where a body was found.

On Tuesday, the China Grove Police Department received a report of a body that was located near an abandoned house off of Shue Rd in China Grove.

According to a press release, when officers arrived, they found the body of a deceased white man.

“At this time there is no sign of foul play but the case is being investigated as suspicious,” said Chief Andrew Deal. “There is no other information to report at this time.”

Anyone with any information about this case is asked to contact the China Grove Police Department or email Detective C. Frantz at cfrantz@chinagrovenc.gov.

