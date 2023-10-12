Charlotte man visiting family in Israel details the destruction and chaos following Hamas attacks

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Tamir Avraham, who lives in Charlotte, said he traveled to Israel to celebrate the Jewish New Year known as Rosh Hashanah, but his time of celebration turned into hell.

“I was so happy to be here for a holiday with family and friends. The morning that everything first started was one of the happiest days of the year for us,” explained Avraham.

During a Zoom interview with WBTV, Avraham said when the first bomb went off over the past weekend, he and his family didn’t know what it was, but after hearing the sound of the warning alarm, he and his family ran down to a safe room at his parent’s house to take cover.

“How I explain what’s going on in Israel to people, I’m just telling them to think if someone is in Indian Land and goes to Ballantyne and starts to kill people, put babies on fire,” said Avraham.

He said his family is relatively close to where the fighting is taking place, and since Saturday he and his family have remained in the house as much as possible making trips to and from the safe room when the emergency alarm goes off.

“We tried not to leave the house since Saturday. I only left one time to do some shopping to make sure we’re gonna have all the supplies ... we need and we are here. Two of my sisters went to a different area in Israel to be more safe. I stay here with my parents. They can’t leave the house, unfortunately, and we don’t want to leave the house. The house is the most safe place,” shared Avraham.

Avraham said he fears the possibility of the Hamas militants invading his parent’s home.

He also shared that the destruction is difficult to take in, and most of what is happening is too gruesome to show on television. Avraham sent WBTV pictures of blood stains on car seats, buildings completely destroyed, and cars completely burned.

Avraham also shared articles about friends who were killed in the violent attacks. He said not being able to pay his respects to his friends is very hard to deal with.

“Every time I open Facebook or media, I see another person that died or a friend of a friend. And it’s hard because people died and you want to go to the funeral and you can’t. You can not give them the last honor,” he shared.

During this time, he is leaning on his faith to get through. He thanks everyone here in Charlotte for their love and support.

Avraham said he originally planned to stay in Israel for two months, but he is hoping the attacks will end soon and that he will be able to come back to Charlotte soon.

