Cabarrus Library and Active Living Center at Afton Ridge groundbreaking set for Tuesday, Oct. 17

Active Living and Parks programs like yoga, tai chi, dance classes, games and more will be available.(Cabarrus County)
By David Whisenant
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 6:04 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Cabarrus County officials and residents will gather to celebrate the start of construction on the 40,000-square-foot Library and Active Living Center at Afton Ridge on Tuesday, October 17 at 6 p.m.

The new facility is located in a rapidly growing part of the county, and will provide convenient access to Cabarrus County Library System services along with space for Active Living and Parks programs like yoga, tai chi, dance classes, games and more.

The facility is expected to open in January 2025.

The groundbreaking is Tuesday, October 17 at 6 p.m. at 6095 Glen Afton Blvd, Kannapolis. Parking will be available in the lot of Homesense (formerly Stein Mart)

