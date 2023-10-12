PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Banner Elk named one of the top ‘10 Underrated Places for Fall Foliage’ in the US

The North Carolina mountain town earned the distinction from Trips to Discover.
The Town of Banner Elk has been named one of the best places to view leaves as they change...
The Town of Banner Elk has been named one of the best places to view leaves as they change colors this fall.(Leslie Restivo Photography)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 7:11 AM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
AVERY COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - One western North Carolina town has been named one of the top places to go to see fall foliage.

The Town of Banner Elk, nestled just west of Boone and Blowing Rock, was listed as one of Trips to Discover’s “10 Underrated Places for Fall Foliage.”

North Carolina’s mountains have long been a travel destination for fall leaf-lookers, and Banner Elk has plenty to offer. The town is home to plenty of High Country activities such as skiing, hiking, horseback riding, rafting, fishing and more.

“Banner Elk is one of the most quaint destinations in North Carolina, with local theater and authentic restaurants fueling the social scene,” Trips to Discover said. “Surrounding mountains meld with beautifully colored trees throughout the one-stoplight town, and industrial buildings are completely absent.”

Each year, fall color tourism brings in a minimum of $1 billion to North Carolina’s economy between September and November, according to a report from Appalachian State University.

Leaves typically reach their peak color around the third or fourth weekend in October, Banner Elk said on its website.

Perhaps some of the best vantage points of the fall leaves around Banner Elk are at Grandfather Mountain, Wildcat Lake and the Emerald Outback trail system.

