American Airlines adding flight from Charlotte to Vancouver in 2024

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – American Airlines is adding a new flight from Charlotte to Vancouver, the airline announced.

The new service from Charlotte Douglas International Airport to Vancouver, Canada will start on June 5, 2024, according to American.

This is the only non-stop service between North Carolina and British Columbia, a news release stated.

It was one of two international routes American announced on Thursday.

