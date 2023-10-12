PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
American Airlines adding flight from Charlotte to Vancouver in 2024

It was one of two international routes American announced on Thursday.
American Airlines will add the flight in June.
American Airlines will add the flight in June.(Eric Salard | Source: Eric Salard / CC BY-SA 2.0)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 12:10 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – American Airlines is adding a new flight from Charlotte to Vancouver, the airline announced.

The new service from Charlotte Douglas International Airport to Vancouver, Canada will start on June 5, 2024, according to American.

This is the only non-stop service between North Carolina and British Columbia, a news release stated.

It was one of two international routes American announced on Thursday.

Watch continuing news coverage here:

