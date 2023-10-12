PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
2 charged after man shot, killed at northeast Charlotte gas station

The man was shot multiple times at the 7-Eleven on Pavilion Boulevard.
The shooting happened at the 7-Eleven on Pavilion Boulevard shortly after 10 p.m. on Tuesday.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 10:44 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Two suspects have been arrested after a man was shot and killed at a northeast Charlotte gas station on Tuesday night, police said.

Deandre Spencer, 23, and Dillon Spencer, 19 were arrested Wednesday and charged with the murder of Kai Jua Hall, 21, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

Additionally, Deandre Spencer was also charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, investigators said.

The shooting happened at the 7-Eleven on Pavilion Boulevard, just off University City Boulevard, shortly after 10 p.m. Tuesday, according to the CMPD.

Police said the man was shot multiple times outside of the gas station and died at the scene.

CMPD said the 7-Eleven shooting happened while the gas station was still open for business, and took place in a busy area, only about a mile from UNC Charlotte’s campus.

“They’re working through all those details, trying to develop the suspects,” CMPD Major Ryan Jackson said. “There are surveillance videos, there’s other additional information. So as they work through those processes and determine who is a suspect, who is not a suspect, all that information will be released later.”

Tuesday’s incident was the second fatal shooting at a Charlotte gas station in about a three-week span. Another man was killed in September at a Shell gas station on Mallard Creek Road, less than 10 minutes away from the 7-Eleven. No arrests have been made in that case.

