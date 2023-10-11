Two Project Leaders Talk about Eastland Mall Compromise

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - Charlotte City Councilmembers finally approved a plan for Eastland Mall. Neighbors have been waiting for about a decade for a plan. Two projects were competing to have their ideas placed on the 29-acre piece of land. In the end, Charlotte City leaders decided to combine the two projects.

“We felt it was in the best interest of the community,” Community Leader Carlenia Ivory-Cantey said. “To come together and to reach a compromise. And we felt it would be beneficial to the East side as well as the west side.”

Cantey was the community advocate for the plan called Eastland Yards Indoor Sports Complex. That plan included indoor and athletic fields and a hotel. Many neighbors on the East Side embraced that plan. The other project was called QC East @Eastland Yards. That plan included an amphitheater for concerts. Neighbors didn’t like that because they feared the noise would impact their quality of life. Charlotte City Councilmember Tariq Bokhari was a champion for that project.

“This is the best of both worlds,” Charlotte Councilmember Tariq Bokhari said. “It takes what both project teams can deliver on one site. But it also takes into account a strong community feedback.”

When the idea of combining the two projects was presented to Cantey and Bokhari - they couldn’t see it at first.

“I saw there was no path,” Bokhari said. “We were going and kept butting heads and kept not getting to a solution.”

After the two visionaries kept talking about coming together - they realized their plans could become one. Both had to give something up from their plans to make this work. Cantey gave up her hotel and Bokhari gave up the amphitheater. The city is giving $30 million to help develop the land.

“This is going to be sustainable,” Bokhari said. “In whatever way it works, but the most important part is it has the potential to being the catalyst the re-jumps the engine of the East side of town and provide something that everybody can benefit from.”

There were lessons learned from this compromise - lessons Cantey believes can save future project leaders some heartache.

“Hopefully the council will see that different people,” Cantey said. “Different perspective, different entities can work together for the benefit of the community. And I hope they can realize that - so in the future that nobody has to go through this...We all should have done better to bring it together earlier...it just went on too long.”

Neighbors living on the east side are giving their reaction to this compromise.

“They have listened,” Cantey said. “They understand that in order for the project to move forward that each of us had to make some kind of compromise, and they have been very supportive.”

The plan is to have the project completed in three years.

