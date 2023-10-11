PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
String of car break-ins reported in South End neighborhood

By WBTV Web Staff and Erica Lunsford
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 5:37 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – There are people living in South End who said they’ve had enough after they say nearly 27 car break-ins were reported Sunday at the MAA Reserve Apartment Complex.

Living at the MAA Reserve since 2021, Wells Coleman said the love he has for living at the complex has been shattered, like the windows of cars of those living there.

This is not the first time.

“I was like, oh my gosh it happened again. And then I looked down and saw other glass near other vehicles in the complex and I noticed the police had written me a little note with an incident number,” Coleman said.

WBTV obtained a police report that states at least 27 vehicles were broken into and one stolen over the weekend. Coleman said his was among those damaged.

He said he thinks the suspects are making their way into the gated garage by lifting up the gate and going under.

According to Coleman, he’s taken his concerns to the property managers and would like for the complex to hire 24-hour security and other security measures to prevent this from happening once more.

A WBTV reporter went inside the leasing office to ask the property manager about some of these concerns but was told they were not in the office Wednesday.

