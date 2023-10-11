PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Sheriff, family, and friends honor fallen Rowan Co. deputy

Rowan Co. Sheriff Travis Allen speaks with the family of fallen deputy Billy Marsh following a...
Rowan Co. Sheriff Travis Allen speaks with the family of fallen deputy Billy Marsh following a memorial ceremony.(David Whisenant-WBTV)
By David Whisenant
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 6:25 AM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Dozens of deputies, friends, and family of late Rowan County Deputy Billy Marsh gathered on Tuesday morning at 8:00 a.m. to honor his memory.

Master Deputy William (Billy) Marsh had been hospitalized due to COVID in the fall of 2021. He was sworn in with the RCSO in 2012 as a reserve deputy while working with the Cleveland Police Department as a full-time officer.

Deputy Marsh became a full-time deputy with RCSO in 2015.

“Master Deputy Marsh was a respected, dependable, and hardworking Deputy,” the RSCO said in a statement at the time.

During Tuesday’s gathering Rowan County Sheriff Travis Allen relied on his faith in God to offer a note of optimism and linked the recent passing of his father with the passing of Deputy Marsh.

“Billy was not the biggest person in the world,” Sheriff Allen said. “He was a smaller, slender kind of guy, but you know the Bible talks about there is power in a lot of small things. I thought about what I would miss. My dad passed away in March, and I miss the small things, the little things. Small things are often the most important things. That is what I wanted to talk about today to give you not a sad moment but a joyful morning, knowing that you have survived two years. It has been tough, and it has been hard, but you know what, you are going to survive this year. And you are going to make it this year.”

