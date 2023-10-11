Security camera shows black bear at Burke Co. home, a quarter-mile from school

MORGANTON, N.C. (WBTV) - Security cameras captured a black bear running through a person’s backyard in Burke County on Tuesday night, less than a mile from an elementary school.

The owners of the home said they live about a quarter of a mile from Salem Elementary School in Morganton.

According to the NC Wildlife Commission, black bears, which are described as non-aggressive animals, sometimes wander into residential areas in search of food. Because of that, officials say it is best to prevent them from gaining access to trash cans or human food.

NC Wildlife also says that black bears use the fall months to put on additional weight prior to hibernation. During those months, they can eat as many as 20,000 calories per day, up significantly from other times of the year.

In North Carolina, black bears typically enter their dens between October and January.

Black bears were once considered rare in North Carolina, but have since made what NC Wildlife calls a “remarkable recovery,” with more than 17,000 bears estimated to be living across the state.

