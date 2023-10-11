PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Steve Crump Tribute
Remembering Jason & Chip

Sara Evans inducted into the Grand Ole Opry

Sara Evans was inducted into the Grand Ole Opry by Crystal Gayle.
Sara Evans was inducted into the Grand Ole Opry by Crystal Gayle.(Opry via Circle All Access)
By Megan Grisham
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 1:54 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Circle) - Sara Evans achieved a significant milestone Saturday, as she was officially inducted into the Grand Ole Opry.

The induction took place during the grand celebration of the Opry’s 98th birthday.

Adding to the significance of the moment, the legendary Crystal Gayle had the distinct honor of inducting Evans.

Bill Anderson, the Opry’s longest-serving member, extended an invitation to Evans in August, highlighting her contributions and significance within the country music community.

Sara Evans’ induction into the Grand Ole Opry is not only a personal milestone but also a celebration of her enduring talent and dedication to the genre.

It solidifies her place among the country music legends who have graced the Opry stage, and her music will continue to resonate with fans for generations to come.

Originally appeared on Circle All Access. https://www.circleallaccess.com/

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A crash on Highway 321 has closed the bridge over Lake Hickory on Tuesday afternoon.
Police: Crash closes Highway 321 bridge near Granite Falls
America's Mary Lou Retton holds up her arms during her routine on the Balance Beam during the...
Former US gymnast Mary Lou Retton in ICU with ‘rare form of pneumonia,’ daughter says
Dezire Reaquan Goldman is accused of stealing an ambulance from Iredell Health System.
Mooresville police arrest man accused of stealing ambulance, leading officers on chase
Cortez Quandaz Springs, 23, was charged.
Three Charlotte men arrested after chase on I-85 in Rowan, Davidson
Pat and June Kelly were married on Oct. 10, 1953, and moved to Charlotte in 1972.
‘They have touched so many lives’: Charlotte couple celebrates 70th wedding anniversary

Latest News

Man killed in shooting at northeast Charlotte gas station
Man killed in shooting at northeast Charlotte gas station
CMPD is investigating after a person was killed on Wenda Place on Wednesday morning.
Police investigating homicide at east Charlotte home
Brianna Coppage, a 28-year-old teacher at St. Clair High School, has resigned, a school...
High school teacher suspended for her OnlyFans page has resigned, superintendent says
House Majority Leader Steve Scalise of La., speaks to reporters as he arrives for a meeting of...
Republicans choose Steve Scalise as their nominee for House speaker, taking a step toward replacing Kevin McCarthy
‘We didn’t make good on our promises’ Congress on aid to Afghani allies