Run Kannapolis 5K series continues this Saturday

By David Whisenant
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 6:40 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - Two races remain in the Fall Run Kannapolis 5K Series. This Saturday is the Steps for Stem Walk and Wonder 5K to benefit Kannapolis Schools. See below for more information. It’s not too late to register.

Runners and walkers of all ages and abilities are invited to participate in this unique series featuring the best 5K runs/walks in the city. Each run will be held in downtown Kannapolis and hosted by a nonprofit that benefits from the entry fees. All the runs will take place on a Saturday morning and include a one-mile fun run.

Join the thousands of people who have participated in Run Kannapolis over the years.

Run Kannapolis is part of the City of Kannapolis’ Discover a Healthy Life brand. In addition to the awards you receive from the host organization you will receive great prizes and recognition from the City based on the total number of runs you complete.

Register at www.runkannapolis.com – register for all four races now and save 25%.

Good luck with the Fall 2023 Run Kannapolis series and we hope to see you at the finish line!

2023 Run Kannapolis Fall Series Host Organization

9 a.m., August 19– Shooting Star 5K                                     Kannapolis Cannon Ballers

8 a.m., September 16– 5K Race for Peace                           The S.T.U.D.I.O.

8:30 a.m., October 14 – Wonder Run 5K                               Kannapolis Education Foundation

9 a.m., November 11 – 5K for Heroes                                   Old Armor Beer Company

