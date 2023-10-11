Report: Woman allows man to use bathroom in her home, he exposes himself

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A woman who told police she let a stranger come into her house to use the bathroom says the man exposed himself to her.

It happened at a home on Majolica Road on Monday afternoon just after 5:00 p.m.

The victim told police that a man wearing a safety vest came to her door. He said he was in the area doing construction work and asked the woman if he could use her bathroom.

The woman let the man in and he went down the hall to the bathroom. According to the report, he came back into the kitchen where the woman was and began asking several personal questions.

The man then told the woman that there was no toilet paper in the bathroom. The woman got a roll of toilet paper and walked to the bathroom, the report said, and the man followed her.

The woman put the toilet paper in the bathroom and says when she turned around the man was standing there with his pants down around his ankles and exposing himself.

Police say the woman told the man to leave, and he did. She described the man as a light-skinned black man, approximately 5′7″ tall, with dreadlocks wearing a bright safety vest.

Anyone with information should call Salisbury Police at 704-638-5340.

