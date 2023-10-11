QC Life visits popular Mint Hill brewery

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Charlotte is a large city area, spreading well into other counties, but there are some great towns just outside of the Queen City that you can explore.

Less than 30 minutes outside of Uptown Charlotte is the town of Mint Hill, a growing extension of the Charlotte Metro.

One brewery looks to bring a mix of Dominican culture with the growing brewery culture of the state’s largest city area

Named in honor of their father, Panzú Brewery aims to bring the best of their heritage to a restaurant and brewery in the heart of Mint Hill.

Jorge Andres of QC Life checked out the new brewery that recently opened in the area.

Jorge Andres takes a look inside the kitchen of Panzú Brewery.

If you’re going to hang out at a brewery, you’re probably going to want something to eat. Jorge Andres also took a look inside the kitchen of the newly opened Mint Hill brewery.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.